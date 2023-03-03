Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Seattle

Current Records: UT Arlington 11-19; Seattle 19-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Seattle Redhawks are heading back home. The Redhawks and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Redhawk Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 93-56 bruising that Seattle suffered against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the contest between UT Arlington and the Utah Valley Wolverines on Wednesday was not particularly close, with UT Arlington falling 78-59.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while UT Arlington has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Redhawks are now 19-11 while the Mavericks sit at 11-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UT Arlingtons have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.