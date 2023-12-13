Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Seton Hall and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Monmouth 40-29.

If Seton Hall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, Monmouth will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Monmouth 5-4, Seton Hall 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Monmouth, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over the Huskies. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Seton Hall found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 70-63 to the Scarlet Knights. It was the first time this season that Seton Hall let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kadary Richmond, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dre Davis, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Pirates, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Monmouth have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've only made 30.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Monmouth's sizeable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Monmouth was pulverized by Seton Hall 79-52 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Monmouth was down 36-17.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 15-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won both of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 6 years.