Who's Playing

Siena @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Siena 3-3; Seton Hall 4-2

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the Siena Saints at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Field House.

The Pirates ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma Sooners when they played on Friday, losing 77-64.

Meanwhile, the contest between Siena and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday was not particularly close, with Siena falling 74-62. A silver lining for Siena was the play of guard Javian McCollum, who had 24 points and eight assists.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.