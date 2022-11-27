Who's Playing
Siena @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Siena 3-3; Seton Hall 4-2
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the Siena Saints at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Field House.
The Pirates ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma Sooners when they played on Friday, losing 77-64.
Meanwhile, the contest between Siena and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday was not particularly close, with Siena falling 74-62. A silver lining for Siena was the play of guard Javian McCollum, who had 24 points and eight assists.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.