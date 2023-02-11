Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 8-18; SIU-Edwardsville 17-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will be on the road. EIU and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at First Community Arena. The Panthers haven't won a game against SIU-Edwardsville since Feb. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. EIU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past UT Martin 77-75.

Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Lindenwood Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory.

EIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Panthers, who are 12-12 against the spread.

Their wins bumped EIU to 8-18 and SIU-Edwardsville to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when EIU and SIU-Edwardsville clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won eight out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.