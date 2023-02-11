Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 8-18; SIU-Edwardsville 17-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will be on the road. EIU and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at First Community Arena. The Panthers haven't won a game against SIU-Edwardsville since Feb. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. EIU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past UT Martin 77-75.
Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Lindenwood Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 victory.
EIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Panthers, who are 12-12 against the spread.
Their wins bumped EIU to 8-18 and SIU-Edwardsville to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when EIU and SIU-Edwardsville clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
Odds
The Cougars are a big 12-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won eight out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Jan 12, 2023 - SIU-Edwardsville 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 62
- Feb 21, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 52
- Jan 13, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. Eastern Illinois 53
- Feb 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 61
- Jan 26, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 52
- Feb 13, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 14, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 25, 2017 - SIU-Edwardsville 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 60
- Feb 13, 2016 - SIU-Edwardsville 72 vs. Eastern Illinois 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 60 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 46