Tulane Green Wave @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Tulane 12-8, SMU 13-7

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the SMU Mustangs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Moody Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, the Green Wave were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the 49ers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 146.5 point over/under.

Tulane's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kevin Cross, who scored 16 points along with five assists, and Tre' Williams who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season.

Meanwhile, SMU lost a heartbreaker to Wichita State when they met back in January of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Mustangs fell 77-72 to the Shockers. SMU has struggled against Wichita State recently, as their match on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Chuck Harris, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Green Wave have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.2 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulane took their victory against SMU in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 74-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulane since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.