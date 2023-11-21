Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: West Virginia 2-1, SMU 3-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

SMU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. SMU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Mustangs came up short against the Aggies and fell 79-66. The loss was SMU's first of the season.

Despite the defeat, SMU had strong showings from Chuck Harris, who scored 21 points along with 2 assists and 1 rebound, and Emory Lanier, who scored 10 points along with 2 assists and 1 rebound.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, a fact West Virginia proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Gamecocks by a score of 70-57.

West Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kobe Johnson led the charge by scoring 19 points along with 6 rebounds. Quinn Slazinski was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Mustangs bumped their record down to 3-1 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

SMU is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SMU is a 4-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mustangs, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Injury Report for SMU

Denver Anglin: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for West Virginia