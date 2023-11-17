Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: DePaul 1-2, South Carolina 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

DePaul has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 11:30 p.m. ET at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Blue Demons beat the Coyotes 72-60.

DePaul got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jeremiah Oden out in front who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Caleb Murphy was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 2 assists and 1 rebound.

Meanwhile, South Carolina entered their tilt with VMI with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Gamecocks came out on top against the Keydets by a score of 74-64 on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 11 on the offensive boards, as South Carolina did.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to B.J. Mack, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Blue Demons' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Gamecocks, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Going forward, DePaul is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: DePaul have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

DePaul is a 4.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.