Vanderbilt @ South Carolina

Current Records: Vanderbilt 13-12; South Carolina 9-16

After two games on the road, the South Carolina Gamecocks are heading back home. USC and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Gamecocks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, sneaking past 64-61. Guard Jacobi Wright and forward Hayden Brown were among the main playmakers for USC as the former had 17 points along with five boards and the latter had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt bagged an 88-80 win over the Florida Gators this past Saturday. Four players on Vanderbilt scored in the double digits: forward Liam Robbins (32), guard Trey Thomas (16), guard Ezra Manjon (11), and guard Jordan Wright (10). Trey Thomas' performance made up for a slower contest against the Tennessee Volunteers last Wednesday. Thomas' points were the most he has had all year.

USC is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Gamecocks up to 9-16 and the Commodores to 13-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC is 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Vanderbilts have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.18

The Commodores are a 5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

South Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Vanderbilt.