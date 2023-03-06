Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ South Dakota State

Regular Season Records: North Dakota State 15-16; South Dakota State 19-12

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the third round of the Summit League Conference Tourney.

North Dakota State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday. Four players on the Bison scored in the double digits: forward Grant Nelson (23), guard Boden Skunberg (17), guard Tajavis Miller (12), and forward Andrew Morgan (10).

Meanwhile, South Dakota State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They came out on top against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks by a score of 63-55. Guard Alex Arians (18 points) was the top scorer for South Dakota State.

North Dakota State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

North Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 90-85 to the Jackrabbits. Can the Bison avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jackrabbits, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against North Dakota State.