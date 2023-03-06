Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ South Dakota State
Regular Season Records: North Dakota State 15-16; South Dakota State 19-12
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the third round of the Summit League Conference Tourney.
North Dakota State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday. Four players on the Bison scored in the double digits: forward Grant Nelson (23), guard Boden Skunberg (17), guard Tajavis Miller (12), and forward Andrew Morgan (10).
Meanwhile, South Dakota State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They came out on top against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks by a score of 63-55. Guard Alex Arians (18 points) was the top scorer for South Dakota State.
North Dakota State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
North Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 90-85 to the Jackrabbits. Can the Bison avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jackrabbits, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against North Dakota State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - South Dakota State 90 vs. North Dakota State 85
- Jan 05, 2023 - North Dakota State 65 vs. South Dakota State 59
- Mar 08, 2022 - South Dakota State 75 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Jan 29, 2022 - South Dakota State 80 vs. North Dakota State 76
- Dec 30, 2021 - South Dakota State 90 vs. North Dakota State 86
- Feb 20, 2021 - North Dakota State 84 vs. South Dakota State 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - South Dakota State 68 vs. North Dakota State 67
- Dec 10, 2020 - South Dakota State 77 vs. North Dakota State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - North Dakota State 71 vs. South Dakota State 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Jan 24, 2019 - South Dakota State 87 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Mar 05, 2018 - South Dakota State 78 vs. North Dakota State 57
- Feb 01, 2018 - South Dakota State 82 vs. North Dakota State 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - South Dakota State 87 vs. North Dakota State 80
- Feb 08, 2017 - North Dakota State 82 vs. South Dakota State 65
- Dec 28, 2016 - North Dakota State 80 vs. South Dakota State 69
- Mar 08, 2016 - South Dakota State 67 vs. North Dakota State 59
- Feb 25, 2016 - South Dakota State 71 vs. North Dakota State 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Dakota State 68 vs. South Dakota State 57