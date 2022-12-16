Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ South Florida

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-8; South Florida 4-6

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. They will be seeking to avenge the 63-44 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 6 of 2019.

The Big Green came up short against the Boston University Terriers on Tuesday, falling 67-59.

Meanwhile, the South Florida Bulls skirted by the Northern Iowa Panthers 72-69 on Monday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyler Harris with 0:01 left to play. Harris (18 points) and guard Selton Miguel (17 points) were the top scorers for South Florida.

South Florida's victory lifted them to 4-6 while Dartmouth's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if Dartmouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.