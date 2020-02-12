How to watch South Florida vs. Houston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch South Florida vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ South Florida
Current Records: Houston 19-5; South Florida 11-12
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls haven't won a game against the #20 Houston Cougars since Jan. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Bulls and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. South Florida isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
South Florida escaped with a win against the Memphis Tigers by the margin of a single basket, 75-73. South Florida relied on the efforts of guard Justin Brown, who posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and 14 points, and guard David Collins, who had 21 points.
Meanwhile, Houston took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 76-43 victory over the Wichita State Shockers. Five players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Quentin Grimes (14), guard Dejon Jarreau (12), guard Caleb Mills (11), guard Marcus Sasser (11), and guard Nate Hinton (10).
The wins brought South Florida up to 11-12 and Houston to 19-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls come into the matchup boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7. As for Houston, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last eight games against South Florida.
- Jan 26, 2020 - Houston 68 vs. South Florida 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Houston 71 vs. South Florida 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. South Florida 60
- Jan 28, 2018 - Houston 63 vs. South Florida 40
- Dec 28, 2017 - Houston 79 vs. South Florida 60
- Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 70 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - South Florida 71 vs. Houston 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Houston 73 vs. South Florida 67
