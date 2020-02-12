How to watch South Florida vs. Houston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston @ South Florida

Current Records: Houston 19-5; South Florida 11-12

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls haven't won a game against the #20 Houston Cougars since Jan. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Bulls and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. South Florida isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

South Florida escaped with a win against the Memphis Tigers by the margin of a single basket, 75-73. South Florida relied on the efforts of guard Justin Brown, who posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and 14 points, and guard David Collins, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Houston took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 76-43 victory over the Wichita State Shockers. Five players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Quentin Grimes (14), guard Dejon Jarreau (12), guard Caleb Mills (11), guard Marcus Sasser (11), and guard Nate Hinton (10).

The wins brought South Florida up to 11-12 and Houston to 19-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls come into the matchup boasting the 17th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.7. As for Houston, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.70%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last eight games against South Florida.