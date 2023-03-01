Who's Playing
Tulsa @ South Florida
Current Records: Tulsa 5-23; South Florida 13-16
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be on the road. Tulsa and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center. The Golden Hurricane will be seeking to avenge the 96-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 15th.
Tulsa received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 68-49 to the UCF Knights. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Betson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, South Florida narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the SMU Mustangs 71-67. Guard Tyler Harris took over for South Florida, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
South Florida's win lifted them to 13-16 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-23. This past Saturday the Bulls relied heavily on Harris, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points. It will be up to Tulsa's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tulsa have won ten out of their last 11 games against South Florida.
- Feb 15, 2023 - South Florida 96 vs. Tulsa 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - Tulsa 76 vs. South Florida 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - Tulsa 61 vs. South Florida 51
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tulsa 56 vs. South Florida 48
- Jan 05, 2019 - Tulsa 78 vs. South Florida 75
- Feb 18, 2018 - Tulsa 73 vs. South Florida 61
- Feb 04, 2018 - Tulsa 63 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 23, 2017 - Tulsa 82 vs. South Florida 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Tulsa 79 vs. South Florida 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Tulsa 84 vs. South Florida 74