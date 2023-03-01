Who's Playing

Tulsa @ South Florida

Current Records: Tulsa 5-23; South Florida 13-16

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be on the road. Tulsa and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Yuengling Center. The Golden Hurricane will be seeking to avenge the 96-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 15th.

Tulsa received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 68-49 to the UCF Knights. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of guard Brandon Betson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, South Florida narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the SMU Mustangs 71-67. Guard Tyler Harris took over for South Florida, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

South Florida's win lifted them to 13-16 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-23. This past Saturday the Bulls relied heavily on Harris, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points. It will be up to Tulsa's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 11 games against South Florida.