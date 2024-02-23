Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Denver 15-13, Southern Dak. St. 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Denver has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Denver has not done well against the Bison recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pioneers walked away with a 77-71 victory over the Bison.

Neb.-Omaha typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Southern Dak. St. proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 85-77. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but Southern Dak. St. was the better team in the second half.

The Pioneers' win bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Jackrabbits, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.4 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Southern Dak. St. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-7 against the spread).

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a big 8-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.