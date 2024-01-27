Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Merrimack 11-10, St. Francis 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The St. Francis Red Flash and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact St. Francis proved on Thursday. They managed a 75-71 victory over the Pioneers. The win was just what St. Francis needed coming off of a 94-57 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Warriors didn't have too much trouble with the Seahawks on the road on Thursday as they won 60-44. That's two games straight that Merrimack has won by exactly 16 points.

The Red Flash's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for the Warriors, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Merrimack in mind: they have a solid 13-5-1 record against the spread this season.

St. Francis came up short against Merrimack in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 75-68. Can St. Francis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 10-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack has won 6 out of their last 7 games against St. Francis.