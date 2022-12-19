Who's Playing

North Dakota @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: North Dakota 6-7; St. Thomas (MN) 9-4

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Schoenecker Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Dakota winning the first 78-70 on the road and the Tommies taking the second 84-74.

Everything went St. Thomas (MN)'s way against the Green Bay Phoenix last Tuesday as they made off with an 82-61 victory.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Hawks were fully in charge last week, breezing past the North Central (MN) Rams 99-48 at home.

St. Thomas (MN) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped St. Thomas (MN) to 9-4 and North Dakota to 6-7. With both the Tommies and North Dakota swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Thomas (MN) and North Dakota both have one win in their last two games.