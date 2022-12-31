Who's Playing

Utah @ Stanford

Current Records: Utah 10-4; Stanford 5-8

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Maples Pavilion. Utah will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 73-70 to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Stanford got a solid performance out of forward Spencer Jones, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah wrapped up 2022 with a 58-43 victory over the California Golden Bears.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Stanford is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Cardinal are now 5-8 while the Utes sit at 10-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Stanford is stumbling into the contest with the 39th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. Utah has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against Stanford.