Who's Playing
Utah @ Stanford
Current Records: Utah 10-4; Stanford 5-8
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Maples Pavilion. Utah will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 73-70 to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday. Despite the defeat, Stanford got a solid performance out of forward Spencer Jones, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah wrapped up 2022 with a 58-43 victory over the California Golden Bears.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Stanford is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Cardinal are now 5-8 while the Utes sit at 10-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Stanford is stumbling into the contest with the 39th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. Utah has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Cardinal are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against Stanford.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Utah 60 vs. Stanford 56
- Feb 13, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. Utah 66
- Jan 14, 2021 - Utah 79 vs. Stanford 65
- Feb 26, 2020 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Utah 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Jan 24, 2019 - Utah 70 vs. Stanford 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Utah 75 vs. Stanford 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Utah 67 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Stanford 81 vs. Utah 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 01, 2016 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 68