Who's Playing

Utah @ Stanford

Current Records: Utah 10-4; Stanford 5-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Stanford Cardinal and the Utah Utes will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Stanford will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for the Cardinal as they fell 73-70 to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Stanford had been the slight favorite coming in. Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Spencer Jones, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah wrapped up 2022 with a 58-43 win over the California Golden Bears.

Stanford is now 5-8 while the Utes sit at 10-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are stumbling into the matchup with the 40th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. Utah has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against Stanford.