Who's Playing
Utah @ Stanford
Current Records: Utah 10-4; Stanford 5-8
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Stanford Cardinal and the Utah Utes will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Stanford will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for the Cardinal as they fell 73-70 to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Stanford had been the slight favorite coming in. Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Spencer Jones, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Utah wrapped up 2022 with a 58-43 win over the California Golden Bears.
Stanford is now 5-8 while the Utes sit at 10-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinal are stumbling into the matchup with the 40th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. Utah has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 26th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against Stanford.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Utah 60 vs. Stanford 56
- Feb 13, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. Utah 66
- Jan 14, 2021 - Utah 79 vs. Stanford 65
- Feb 26, 2020 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Utah 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Jan 24, 2019 - Utah 70 vs. Stanford 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Utah 75 vs. Stanford 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Utah 67 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Stanford 81 vs. Utah 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 01, 2016 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 68