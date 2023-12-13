Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Norfolk State 7-3, Stony Brook 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will stay at home for another game and welcome the Norfolk State Spartans at 6:31 p.m. ET on December 13th at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Seawolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs, taking the game 86-75.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State entered their tilt with Illinois State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Spartans walked away with a 64-58 victory over the Redbirds on Saturday.

Norfolk State can attribute much of their success to Jamarii Thomas, who scored 31 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Thomas hasn't dropped below three steals for three straight games.

Their wins bumped the Seawolves to 4-5 and the Bulldogs to 6-5.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Stony Brook strolled past Norfolk State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 by a score of 81-65. Will Stony Brook repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Norfolk State.