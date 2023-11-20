Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Tennessee 3-0, Syracuse 3-0

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Syracuse has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 2:30 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Syracuse's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They secured a 79-75 W over the Raiders on Tuesday.

Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Judah Mintz, who earned 23 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Chris Bell, who earned 25 points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee entered their tilt with Wofford with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Volunteers blew past the Terriers 82-61. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 30.5 in Tennessee's favor.

Tennessee's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dalton Knecht, who earned 18 points. Santiago Vescovi was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

The Orange's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.7 points per game. As for the Volunteers, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Syracuse and Tennessee are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.7 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.