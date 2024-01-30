Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-12, Toledo 13-7

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Western Michigan has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena.

The point spread may have favored Western Michigan on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 62-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chippewas.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Toledo proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 88-72 victory over the Falcons. That's two games straight that Toledo has won by exactly 16 points.

The Broncos' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12. As for the Rockets, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Western Michigan's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan was dealt a punishing 102-74 loss at the hands of Toledo when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Western Michigan was down 42-23.

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.