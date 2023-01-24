Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Toledo

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-15; Toledo 13-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a contest against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

EMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 88-67 punch to the gut against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 86-77. Toledo relied on the efforts of forward Setric Millner Jr., who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard RayJ Dennis, who had 21 points and seven assists.

The Eagles are now 4-15 while the Rockets sit at 13-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.6 on average. Toledos have had an even harder time: they are 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.