Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Toledo
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-15; Toledo 13-6
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a contest against the Toledo Rockets since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
EMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 88-67 punch to the gut against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 86-77. Toledo relied on the efforts of forward Setric Millner Jr., who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard RayJ Dennis, who had 21 points and seven assists.
The Eagles are now 4-15 while the Rockets sit at 13-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.6 on average. Toledos have had an even harder time: they are 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Toledo have won eight out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 02, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Toledo 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Toledo 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toledo 60 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 07, 2017 - Toledo 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Mar 07, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Toledo 60
- Mar 04, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 79 vs. Toledo 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. Toledo 85