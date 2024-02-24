Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Charleston 21-7, Towson 17-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

Towson will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Charleston Cougars will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at TU Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Last Thursday, everything went the Tigers' way against the Hawks as the Tigers made off with a 80-61 win.

Tyler Tejada was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with six rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last six games he's played. Another player making a difference was Messiah Jones, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with the Fightin' Blue Hens with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Cougars blew past the Fightin' Blue Hens 90-71. The oddsmakers were on Charleston's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

James Scott and Kobe Rodgers were among the main playmakers for Charleston as the former scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks and the latter scored 20 points along with four steals. Ante Brzovic was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-11 record this season. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 21-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 82-78 win. Does Towson have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cougars turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a slight 2-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Towson.