Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Massachusetts 4-1, Towson 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Massachusetts has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Towson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at TU Arena. Massachusetts might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Minutemen were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls, taking the game 66-56.

Josh Cohen was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Ndjigue, who scored 7 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Towson found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 61-48 to the Jackrabbits.

The Minutemen's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Massachusetts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Massachusetts came up short against Towson when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 67-55. Can Massachusetts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.