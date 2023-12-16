Who's Playing

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Tulane Green Wave at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Southern Utah has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Southern Utah scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 109-61 victory over the Tigers at home. That 109-61 margin sets a new team best for Southern Utah this season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Paladins by a score of 117-110. The victory was just what Tulane needed coming off of a 106-76 loss in their prior matchup.

Tulane can attribute much of their success to Kevin Cross, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. That's the first time this season that Cross posted ten or more assists. Jaylen Forbes was another key contributor, scoring 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Jaguars' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Green Wave, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Southern Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Southern Utah is playing on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Southern Utah skirted past Tulane 73-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Does Southern Utah have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tulane turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 14.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Tulane has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern Utah.