Who's Playing

UCF @ Tulane

Current Records: UCF 13-4; Tulane 11-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tulane Green Wave are heading back home. The Green Wave and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 68-66 at home and Tulane taking the second 82-67.

Tulane beat the SMU Mustangs 97-88 on Wednesday. Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UCF sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-104 win over the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Knights can attribute much of their success to guard C.J. Kelly, who had 21 points and seven assists along with five boards, and guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

The Green Wave are now 11-5 while UCF sits at 13-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulane comes into the game boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 82.2. But UCF ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulane.