Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulane

Current Records: Wichita State 14-13; Tulane 17-8

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers haven't won a contest against the Tulane Green Wave since March 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Wichita State and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Shockers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 83-78 to the Memphis Tigers. Despite their defeat, Wichita State got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 15 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds and five steals, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tulane as they lost 89-59 to the Houston Cougars on Wednesday. Tulane was surely aware of their 15-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Jaylen Forbes wasn't much of a difference maker for the Green Wave; Forbes finished with 14 points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Shockers are now 14-13 while Tulane sits at 17-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 21st in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulane is 21st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last nine games against Tulane.