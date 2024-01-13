Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 5-10, UC Davis 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Davis is 4-0 against Cal-Baker. since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The timing is sure in UC Davis' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Cal-Baker. has not had much luck on the away from home, with ten straight road losses dating back to last season.

UC Davis scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Matadors as the Aggies made off with a 95-75 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to UC Davis, UC Davis is are in good company: they have won six contests by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UCSB on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Gauchos by a score of 66-64. Cal-Baker. has struggled against UCSB recently, as their contest on Thursday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UC Davis have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Cal-Baker., though, as they've only made 30.1% of their threes per game this season. Given UC Davis' sizeable advantage in that area, Cal-Baker. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

UC Davis is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won all of the games they've played against Cal-Baker. in the last 3 years.