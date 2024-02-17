Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: CS Fullerton 11-14, UC San Diego 16-9

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Tritons didn't have too much trouble with the Gauchos at home as they won 61-46.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 81-73 to the Highlanders.

The Tritons are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UC San Diego have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 6 threes per game. Given UC San Diego's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC San Diego strolled past the Titans in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 76-58. Does UC San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UC San Diego has won 4 out of their last 6 games against CS Fullerton.