Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-6, UCF 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCF. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Addition Financial Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Bethune-Cook. will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, the Knights earned a 69-56 win over the Rattlers.

UCF's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ibrahima Diallo, who scored eight points along with 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Shemarri Allen, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 86-73 finish the last time they played, Bethune-Cook. and Chicago State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wildcats were just a bucket shy of victory last Wednesday and fell 55-54 to the Cougars. Bethune-Cook. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Wildcats, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UCF hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for UCF against Bethune-Cook. when the teams last played back in December of 2021 as the squad secured a 81-45 victory. With UCF ahead 48-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

UCF is a big 23-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF has won all of the games they've played against Bethune-Cook. in the last 8 years.