Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UCF Knights

Current Records: CS Fullerton 1-1, UCF 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The CS Fullerton Titans will head out on the road to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on CS Fullerton, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact CS Fullerton proved on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 78-48 win over the Golden Eagles. The victory was just what CS Fullerton needed coming off of a 83-57 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Knights, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 88-72 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaylin Sellers, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The victory got the Titans back to even at 1-1. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

CS Fullerton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-9-1 record against the spread.

CS Fullerton ended up a good deal behind UCF in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, losing 68-52. Can CS Fullerton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCF is a big 9.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Knights as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.