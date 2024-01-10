Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Kansas 13-1, UCF 9-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Addition Financial Arena. Kansas is coming into the match hot, having won their last nine games.

The matchup between Kansas and TCU on Saturday hardly resembled the 63-58 effort from their previous meeting. Not to be outdone by the Horned Frogs, the Jayhawks got past the Horned Frogs on a last-second layup.

Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of KJ Adams Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, and Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Dickinson scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, UCF faltered in their contest on Saturday. They suffered a grim 77-52 defeat to the Wildcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCF has scored all season.

The Jayhawks pushed their record up to 13-1 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.9 points per game. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 9-4.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.