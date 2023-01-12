Who's Playing

Utah @ UCLA

Current Records: Utah 12-5; UCLA 14-2

What to Know

The Utah Utes haven't won a game against the #7 UCLA Bruins since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Utes and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA should still be feeling good after a victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

Utah came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, falling 70-60. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of guard Marco Anthony, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bruins came out on top in a nail-biter against the USC Trojans last week, sneaking past 60-58. The top scorer for UCLA was guard Jaylen Clark (15 points).

The Utes have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah is now 12-5 while UCLA sits at 14-2. The Bruins are 12-1 after wins this year, and Utah is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UCLA have won seven out of their last 11 games against Utah.