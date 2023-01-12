Who's Playing
Utah @ UCLA
Current Records: Utah 12-5; UCLA 14-2
What to Know
The Utah Utes haven't won a game against the #7 UCLA Bruins since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Utes and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA should still be feeling good after a victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.
Utah came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, falling 70-60. Despite the loss, Utah got a solid performance out of guard Marco Anthony, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bruins came out on top in a nail-biter against the USC Trojans last week, sneaking past 60-58. The top scorer for UCLA was guard Jaylen Clark (15 points).
The Utes have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Utah is now 12-5 while UCLA sits at 14-2. The Bruins are 12-1 after wins this year, and Utah is 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 12-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won seven out of their last 11 games against Utah.
- Jan 20, 2022 - UCLA 63 vs. Utah 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - UCLA 76 vs. Utah 61
- Dec 31, 2020 - UCLA 72 vs. Utah 70
- Feb 20, 2020 - UCLA 69 vs. Utah 58
- Feb 02, 2020 - UCLA 73 vs. Utah 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Utah 92 vs. UCLA 81
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 93 vs. UCLA 92
- Feb 22, 2018 - Utah 84 vs. UCLA 78
- Jan 11, 2018 - UCLA 83 vs. Utah 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - UCLA 83 vs. Utah 82
- Feb 18, 2016 - Utah 75 vs. UCLA 73