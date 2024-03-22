Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Stetson 19-12, UConn 28-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UConn Huskies are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. Stetson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Austin Peay scored an imposing 91 points two weeks ago, Stetson still came out on top. The Hatters skirted past the Governors 94-91. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.6% better than the opposition, as Stetson's was.

Jalen Blackmon had a dynamite game for Stetson, scoring 43 points along with five rebounds. Blackmon didn't help Stetson's cause all that much against Jacksonville on March 7th but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Aubin Gateretse, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their tilt with Marquette with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Huskies strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 73-57.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Donovan Clingan, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds. Clingan didn't help UConn's cause all that much against St. John's on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Tristen Newton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten assists.

The Hatters pushed their record up to 22-12 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Huskies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 21 of their last 22 games, which provided a nice bump to their 31-3 record this season.

Stetson is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Odds

UConn is a big 26-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

