CS Fullerton Titans @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: CS Fullerton 8-10, UCSB 11-6

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UCSB Gauchos and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Thunderdome. CS Fullerton is crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while UCSB will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

CSNorthridge typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UCSB proved too difficult a challenge. They blew past the Matadors, posting a 97-69 victory on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-28.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Titans had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Aggies on Thursday.

The Gauchos' win bumped their record up to 11-6. As for the Titans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UCSB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given UCSB's sizeable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

UCSB was able to grind out a solid win over CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 72-62. Will UCSB repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CS Fullerton.