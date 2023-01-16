Who's Playing

Hartford @ UMBC

Current Records: Hartford 4-14; UMBC 12-6

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UMBC Retrievers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2021. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET Monday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hartford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 78-73 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

Meanwhile, UMBC beat the Maine Black Bears 85-77 this past Saturday.

Hartford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Hartford is now 4-14 while the Retrievers sit at 12-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.9 on average. UMBC has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 46th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Retrievers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMBC have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Hartford.