Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for N. Dak. State after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against UMKC.

If N. Dak. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, UMKC will have to make due with a 7-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: N. Dak. State 7-9, UMKC 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the N. Dak. State Bison and the UMKC Roos are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Swinney Recreation Center. N. Dak. State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

N. Dak. State pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 91-83 to the Eagles.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Boden Skunberg, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Tajavis Miller was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Roos didn't have too much trouble with the Vikings at home on Saturday as they won 83-67.

UMKC got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Allen David Mukeba Jr. out in front who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mukeba Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Khristion Courseault, who scored 13 points along with six assists.

The Bison's loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for the Roos, their win bumped their record up to 7-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Dak. State just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UMKC, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Dak. State's sizeable advantage in that area, UMKC will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Dak. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-8, while UMKC is 4-10.

Odds

UMKC is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

UMKC has won 4 out of their last 7 games against N. Dak. State.