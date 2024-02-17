Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Nevada 19-6, UNLV 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

Nevada has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Coming off a loss in a game Nevada was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Nevada pushed their score all the way to 82 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 83-82 to the Lobos.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Davidson, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Jarod Lucas, who scored 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, UNLV had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Bulldogs.

UNLV's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rob Whaley Jr., who scored 17 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Keylan Boone, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Wolf Pack's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-6. As for the Rebels, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Nevada just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nevada couldn't quite finish off the Rebels when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 69-67. Can Nevada avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.