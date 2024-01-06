Halftime Report

A win for USC would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Stanford.

If USC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, Stanford will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Stanford 7-6, USC 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Galen Center. USC is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Stanford in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Cardinal were able to grind out a solid win over the Bruins, taking the game 59-53. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stanford.

Stanford can attribute much of their success to Kanaan Carlyle, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trojans beat the Golden Bears 82-74 on Wednesday.

USC's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Boogie Ellis, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Johnson, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Cardinal now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Trojans, the victory also got them back to even at 7-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stanford came up short against USC when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 85-75. Can Stanford avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

USC is a 5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.