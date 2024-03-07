Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Cal Baptist 15-14, UT Arlington 17-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cal Baptist has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Cal Baptist was handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Vaqueros on Saturday. The Lancers claimed a resounding 88-52 victory over the Vaqueros at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Cal Baptist has managed all season.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Wolverines.

The Lancers now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Mavericks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist barely slipped by the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in February, winning 64-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won both of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.