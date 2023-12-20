Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Bellarmine 4-8, Utah 8-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

Bellarmine has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Utes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Coming off a loss in a game Bellarmine was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Knights couldn't handle the Aces and fell 70-61.

Despite the defeat, Bellarmine had strong showings from Langdon Hatton, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Dezmond McKinney, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McKinney has scored all season. Less helpful for Bellarmine was Peter Suder's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Bellarmine were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Utah had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 76-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Utah did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Utah to victory, but perhaps none more so than Branden Carlson, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds. Gabe Madsen was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Knights' defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-8. As for the Utes, they pushed their record up to 8-2 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Odds

Utah is a big 20-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

