Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Oregon 13-4, Utah 13-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN

What to Know

Utah is 0-10 against Oregon since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Beavers at home to the tune of 74-47. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.2% better than the opposition, as Utah's was.

Utah's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keba Keita, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 rebounds. Those 15 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Deivon Smith, who scored 14 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Oregon's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 86-70 bruising from the Buffaloes.

The Utes are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Ducks, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 13-4.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Utah is a solid 6-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Oregon has won all of the games they've played against Utah in the last 5 years.