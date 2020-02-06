How to watch Utah vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Utah vs. Stanford basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford @ Utah
Current Records: Stanford 16-5; Utah 12-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Utah Utes are heading back home. Utah and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Utes going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Utah received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 73-57 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Rylan Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.
Meanwhile, Stanford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, winning 70-60. The Cardinal's forward Oscar da Silva did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Utah is now 12-9 while Stanford sits at 16-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the matchup with a 45.30% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. But Stanford is even better: they also come into the contest with 48.10% field goal percentage. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.99
Odds
The Utes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinal as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won four out of their last six games against Stanford.
- Jan 24, 2019 - Utah 70 vs. Stanford 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Utah 75 vs. Stanford 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Utah 67 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Stanford 81 vs. Utah 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 01, 2016 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 68
