How to watch Utah vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Stanford @ Utah

Current Records: Stanford 16-5; Utah 12-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Utes are heading back home. Utah and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Utes going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Utah received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 73-57 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Rylan Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah and picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.

Meanwhile, Stanford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, winning 70-60. The Cardinal's forward Oscar da Silva did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah is now 12-9 while Stanford sits at 16-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah enters the matchup with a 45.30% field goal percentage, good for 34th best in college basketball. But Stanford is even better: they also come into the contest with 48.10% field goal percentage. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The Utes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinal as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last six games against Stanford.