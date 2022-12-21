Who's Playing

No. 20 TCU @ Utah

Current Records: TCU 9-1; Utah 9-3

What to Know

The Utah Utes will take on the #20 TCU Horned Frogs in a holiday battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. The Horned Frogs will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah came up short against the Brigham Young Cougars this past Saturday, falling 75-66. Utah got double-digit scores from five players: center Branden Carlson (18), guard Rollie Worster (12), guard Lazar Stefanovic (12), guard Marco Anthony (11), and guard Gabe Madsen (11).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for TCU at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sunday as the squad secured an 88-43 win. TCU got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Damion Baugh out in front picking up 12 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Utes are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Utah is now 9-3 while the Horned Frogs sit at 9-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35%, which places them fourth in college basketball. As for TCU, they rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Utes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.