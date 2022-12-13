Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 5-4; Utah 8-2

What to Know

The Utah Utes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Utah simply couldn't be stopped last Thursday, as they easily beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at home 99-58. Utah can attribute much of their success to center Branden Carlson, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Lazar Stefanovic, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Texas-San Antonio and the New Mexico Lobos this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Texas-San Antonio falling 94-76. The losing side was boosted by DJ Richards, who had 20 points in addition to six boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Utes are now 8-2 while the Roadrunners sit at 5-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas-San Antonio.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 23-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 22-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.