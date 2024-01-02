Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: UAB 8-5, UTSA 6-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UAB Blazers and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UTSA Convocation Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Friday, the Blazers beat the Bulldogs 90-85. UAB was down 29-16 with 8:48 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

UAB's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge by dropping a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Eric Gaines, who scored 20 points along with seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, UTSA scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 103-89. The victory was a breath of fresh air for UTSA as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

UTSA's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 22 points along with eight assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ivy-Curry has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Tucker, who scored 16 points.

The Blazers pushed their record up to 8-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.0 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UAB and UTSA are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UAB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UAB beat UTSA 83-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will UAB repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.