Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Alabama 8-5, Vanderbilt 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at Memorial Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alabama has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Flames, posting a 101-56 win on the road. Alabama's victory was all the more impressive since Liberty was averaging only 62.43 points allowed on the season.

Alabama got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Aaron Estrada out in front who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Estrada continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Vanderbilt can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They strolled past the Big Green with points to spare, taking the game 69-53.

Tyrin Lawrence and Ezra Manjon were among the main playmakers for Vanderbilt as the former scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and the latter scored 23 points along with five assists. Lawrence continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Jason Rivera-Torres' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The win makes it two in a row for the Crimson Tide and bumps their season record up to 8-5. As for the Commodores, their win bumped their record up to 5-8.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against Vanderbilt in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 101-44 win. With Alabama ahead 43-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.