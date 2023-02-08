Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Tennessee 19-4; Vanderbilt 11-12

What to Know

The #2 Tennessee Volunteers are 13-3 against the Vanderbilt Commodores since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Tennessee and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Things were close when the Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers clashed this past Saturday, but Tennessee ultimately edged out the opposition 46-43. Tennessee's guard Josiah-Jordan James filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Vanderbilt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, sneaking past 74-71. The Commodores can attribute much of their success to forward Liam Robbins, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to seven blocks.

The wins brought Tennessee up to 19-4 and Vanderbilt to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.30%, which places them first in college basketball. Less enviably, Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.