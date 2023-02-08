Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Tennessee 19-4; Vanderbilt 11-12
What to Know
The #2 Tennessee Volunteers are 13-3 against the Vanderbilt Commodores since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Tennessee and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Things were close when the Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers clashed this past Saturday, but Tennessee ultimately edged out the opposition 46-43. Tennessee's guard Josiah-Jordan James filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Vanderbilt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, sneaking past 74-71. The Commodores can attribute much of their success to forward Liam Robbins, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to seven blocks.
The wins brought Tennessee up to 19-4 and Vanderbilt to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.30%, which places them first in college basketball. Less enviably, Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Vanderbilt.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Tennessee 77 vs. Vanderbilt 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Tennessee 73 vs. Vanderbilt 64
- Jan 18, 2022 - Tennessee 68 vs. Vanderbilt 60
- Feb 24, 2021 - Tennessee 70 vs. Vanderbilt 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - Tennessee 81 vs. Vanderbilt 61
- Feb 18, 2020 - Tennessee 65 vs. Vanderbilt 61
- Jan 18, 2020 - Tennessee 66 vs. Vanderbilt 45
- Feb 19, 2019 - Tennessee 58 vs. Vanderbilt 46
- Jan 23, 2019 - Tennessee 88 vs. Vanderbilt 83
- Jan 23, 2018 - Tennessee 67 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Jan 09, 2018 - Tennessee 92 vs. Vanderbilt 84
- Feb 22, 2017 - Vanderbilt 67 vs. Tennessee 56
- Jan 14, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Vanderbilt 75
- Mar 10, 2016 - Tennessee 67 vs. Vanderbilt 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Vanderbilt 86 vs. Tennessee 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - Vanderbilt 88 vs. Tennessee 74