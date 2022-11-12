Who's Playing

Morgan State @ VCU

Current Records: Morgan State 1-1; VCU 1-0

What to Know

The VCU Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the Morgan State Bears at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Rams didn't have too much trouble with the Manhattan Jaspers at home on Monday as they won 73-56.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Morgan State laid on the Penn State-Allegheny Nittany Lions.

The wins brought VCU up to 1-0 and Morgan State to 1-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: VCU ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.2 on average. Less enviably, Morgan State has allowed their opponents an average of 12.5 steals per game, the fourth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.