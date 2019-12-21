How to watch Villanova vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Villanova vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Kansas @ No. 18 Villanova
Current Records: Kansas 9-1; Villanova 8-2
What to Know
The #1 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the #18 Villanova Wildcats will compete for holiday cheer at noon ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Kansas coming into their contest against the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. The Jayhawks put a hurting on UMKC to the tune of 98-57. Among those leading the charge for Kansas was F David McCormack, who had 28 points along with seven rebounds. McCormack's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers last Tuesday. McCormack's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Villanova was able to grind out a solid victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, winning 78-70. Villanova got double-digit scores from five players: F Jermaine Samuels (18), G Justin Moore (16), F Saddiq Bey (13), F Cole Swider (12), and F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10).
Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 9-1 and the Wildcats to 8-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jayhawks enter the game with 52.90% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 19th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.99
Odds
The Jayhawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won two out of their last three games against Kansas.
- Dec 15, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Villanova 71
- Mar 31, 2018 - Villanova 95 vs. Kansas 79
- Mar 26, 2016 - Villanova 64 vs. Kansas 59
