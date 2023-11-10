Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Le Moyne 0-1, Villanova 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Finneran Pavilion. Le Moyne might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Le Moyne had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Hoyas, falling 94-57. Le Moyne was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

Meanwhile, Villanova entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 90-63 victory over the Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.4% better than the opposition, as Villanova did.

Villanova relied on the efforts of TJ Bamba, who earned 13 points, and Eric Dixon, who earned 15 points along with 6 rebounds. Tyler Burton was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Hoyas' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Dolphins' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Le Moyne must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 33.5-point spread they're up against.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 34-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.